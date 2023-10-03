India at Asian Games, Oct 3, live: Men’s kabaddi, cricket teams begin campaign; Archers in action
Live updates of Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
Archery: First up is Jyothi Surekha Vennam against Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan.
Cricket, men’s quarter-final, IND vs NEP: India win the toss and opt to bat first.
Archery: Six archers, four in compound and two in recurve will be competing in the individual quarter-finals today in the hopes of confirming a medal for India.
Kabaddi, men’s event, Group A, IND vs BAN: Just under 8 minutes on the clock, and India has started strongly. They lead 12-2 against Bangladesh.
Cricket, men’s quarter-final, IND vs NEP: In action now are Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India who will take on Nepal. Nepal are currently top of the table in Group A with four points. As India play their first match here, the aim will be to replicate the success of the women’s team and get the gold. It’s a largely young side but possesses plenty of stars from the Indian Premier League.
Kabaddi, men’s event, Group A, IND vs BAN: After 28 years of dominance in the men’s kabaddi event at the Asian Games, the images of a battered and bruise Ajay Thakur, and the shattered expressions from the rest of the team, along with an unthinkable bronze was all that was left from the 2018 campaign. Now, Pawan Sehrawat and Co will be looking to erase those memories. India begins its campaign against Bangladesh.
Medal Tally: India is comfortably perched in fourth position at the start of October 3. The contingent has won 60 medals so far, 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze. How much more will it increase by today?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou!
The Indian contingent, on Monday, got to 60 medals in total – 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze. That tally is expected to increase yet again when the action from Hangzhou continues.
The Indian men’s kabaddi team begins its campaign first thing in the morning, at 6am IST, in the hunt to earn back the spot at the top of the podium. The men’s cricket team also begins their campaign in the quarter-final, where they take on Nepal.
There is plenty of action in boxing, badminton, squash, archery and athletics.
