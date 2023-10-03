Following a very successful Tuesday where they clinched a total of nine medals, the Indian contingent at the 2022 Asian Games is well on its way to attain the target of 100 medals in Hangzhou.
The Indian campaign will receive a massive boost with Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra fighting for a medal on Wednesday. Medals will also be available in boxing, archery, bridge, roller skating among other events.
Athletics
35km Racewalk Mixed Teams Final - 4.30 am IST
Men’s High Jump Final - 4.30 pm IST
Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 4.35 pm IST
Women’s Triple Jump Final - 4.40 pm IST
Women’s 800m Final - 4.55 pm IST
Men’s 5000m Final - 5.10 pm IST
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final - 5.45 pm IST
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 6.05 pm IST
The Indian athletics contingent will look to continue their medal rush going as the reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra competes in javelin throw.
Archery
Compound Mixed Team Quarter-final - 6.10 am IST
Recurve Mixed Team Quarter-final - 11.50 am IST
The compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam/Ojas Deotale and the recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat will be in action. Having already been knocked out of the recurve individuals, this is an opportunity to reedem themselves for Das and Bhakat. Remember, there is an 2024 Paris Olympics quota available from the recurve mixed team event.
Badminton
Women’s Singles R16 - 7.30 am IST
Men’s Singles R16 - 7.50 am IST
Women’s Doubles R16 - 8.10 am IST
Mixed Doubles R16 - 8.30 am IST
Men’s Doubles R16 - 9.10 am IST
Men’s Singles R16 - 10.10 am IST
Women’s Doubles R16 - 10.30 am IST
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and others will compete in their respective pre-quarterfinals matches. A win tomorrow will put them just one win away from medals.
Boxing
Women’s 57kg Semi-Final - 11:30 or 11.45 am IST
Women’s 75kg Final - 1.15 pm IST
Having already won 2024 Paris Olympics quotas and secured medals, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in women’s 57kg semi-final and women’s 75kg final respectively.
Bridge
Men’s Team Semi-final Session 4 - 6.30 am IST
Men’s Team Semi-final Session 5 - 11.20 am IST
Men’s Team Semi-final Session 6 - 2.10 pm IST
The Indian men’s Bridge team will continue their semi-final sessions against hosts China.
Chess
Men’s Team Round 6 - 12.30 pm IST
Women’s Team Round 6 - 12.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign.
Equestrian
Jumping Individual Qualifier and Team Round 1 - 6.30 am IST
Jumping Individual Qualifier and Team Round 2 - 11.30 am IST
Yash Nensee, Kirat Singh Nagra, and Tejas Dhingra will open their jumping campaign at Hangzhou.
Kabaddi
India men vs Thailand - 6.00 am IST
India women vs Thailand - 1.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will take on Thailand.
Hockey
India men vs South Korea Semi-Final - 1.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their unbeaten run when they take on South Korea in the semi-finals.
Volleyball
India women vs Nepal - 8.00 am IST
The Indian women’s volleyball team will face off against Nepal in a classification match.
Diving
Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary - 10.30 am IST
Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi will compete in men’s 10m Platform Preliminary round for India.
Sport Climbing
Women’s Speed Relay Qualification - 9.05 am IST
The Indian women’s relay sport climbing team will compete in the qualification round.
Roller Skating
Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair Final - 11.30 am IST
Jinesh Nanal and Shreyasi Joshi will pair up for the mixed inline freestyle skating slalom pair final.
Squash
Mixed Doubles Semi-final - 9.30 am IST
Men’s Singles Semi-final - 3.30 pm IST
Abhay Singh/Anahat Singh in mixed doubles and Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles will be in action in their respective semi-finals.
Wrestling
Men’s GR 67kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Men’s GR 87kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Men’s GR 60kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Men’s GR 77kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Wrestling kicksoff at the 2022 Asian Games with the Greco Roman version on Wednesday. Neeraj (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Gyanender (60kg), and Vikas (77kg) will be the Indian representation in the event.