Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary's late surge helps India to women's 5000m gold in Hangzhou Parul Chaudhary overtook Japan's Ririka Horonaka in the final 50m to win women's 5000m gold after trailing for most part of the race. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Parul Chaudhary with her women's 5000m gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games | HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 in Women's 5000m at #HangzhouAsianGames with a thrilling last-gasp push 🤯🙌 The #TeamIndia athlete overtook 🇯🇵's Ririka Horonaka in the final few seconds to secure 🔝 spot 🤩 #AsianGames2023 #Athletics #Cheer4India #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/WKqFT39d5j— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 3, 2023