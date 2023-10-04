Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena win historic gold and silver medal in Hangzhou While Neeraj Chopra took the gold medal at 88.88m, Kishore Kumar Jena finished second with 87.54m at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 3 minutes ago Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena after the javelin throw competition at the 2022 Asian Games | AFP #AsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames #IndianAthleticsTwo Indians on a javelin podium😍Neeraj Chopra defends his Asian Games title after a stiff battle with compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena✨pic.twitter.com/8QAoOUtrmU— The Field (@thefield_in) October 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asian Games Asian Games 2022 Javelin Throw Athletics Neeraj Chopra Kishore Kumar Jena