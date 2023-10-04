After a stunning Wednesday which saw the Indian athletes bag a total of 12 medals, including three gold - the country’s medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games has risen to 81. With the aim of touching the three digits for the first-time ever, India will look to continue its medal rush on Thursday.
Archery
Compound Women’s Team Quarter-Final - 6.10 am IST
Compound Men’s Team Quarter-Final - 12.15 pm IST
The Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi Surkeha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur and the men’s compound team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar will compete in the quarter-finals.
Sepak Takraw
India men vs Thailand - 6.30 am IST
India women vs Vietnam - 7.30 am IST
India men vs Philippines - 11.30 am IST
India women vs China - 12.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s sepak takraw teams will play two matches apiece in the Regu discipline.
Roller Skating
Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - 6.30 am IST
Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - 11.30 am IST
Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Arpoudam in women’s and Jinesh Nanal, Vishvesh Patil in men’s will be the Indian representation in inline freestyle skating.
Canoe Slalom
Men’s Canoe Heats 1st - 7.00 am IST
Women’s Kayak Heats 1st - 7.34 am IST
Men’s Kayak Heats 1st - 8.18 am IST
Kewat Vishal in canoe heats, Kewat Shubham and Kewat Hitesh in men’s kayak, and Shikha Chouhan in women’s kayak will compete on Thursday.
Squash
Mixed Doubles Final - 11.30 am IST
Men’s Singles Final - 2.30 pm IST
While Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will combine against Malaysia in the mixed doubles final, Saurav Ghosal will take on NG Eain Yow in the men’s singles final.
Athletics
Men’s Marathon Final - 4.30 am IST
Man Singh and Belliappa, the only two Indian marathoners in Hangzhou, will be in action on Thursday.
Sportclimbing
Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Boulder - 6.30 am IST
Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Boulder - 6.30 am IST
Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Lead - 11.20 am IST
Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Lead - 11.20 am IST
The Indian sportclimbers will continue their campaign india boudler and lead qualification competitions.
Bridge
Men’s Team Final Session 1 - 6.30 am IST
Men’s Team Final Session 2 - 11.20 am IST
Men’s Team Final Session 3 - 2.10 pm IST
Having made it to the final of the men’s team event, the Indian Bridge players will take on Hong Kong for the gold medal.
Badminton
Women’s Singles Quarter-Final - 6.50 am IST
Men’s Singles Quarter-Final - 7.50 am IST
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final - After 2.30 pm IST
PV Sindhu in women’s singles, HS Prannoy in men’s singles, and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all just a win away from securing a medal.
Ju-Jitsu
Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST
Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST
Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST
While Kamal Singh and Tarun Yadav in men’s -62kg and Navya Pandey in women’s -48kg will begin their campaign in the Round of 32, Anwesha Deb will be in action directly in the Round of 16.
Kabaddi
India men vs Chinese Taipei - 8.00 am IST
India men vs Japan - 1.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s kabaddi will look to carry forward their winning run when they take on both Chinese Taipei and Japan on Thursday.
Hockey
India women vs China Semi-final - 1.30 pm IST
After an emphatic victory for the Indian men’s hockey team in the quarter-finals, the women’s team led by Savita Punia will look to replicate the same when they take on hosts China for a spot in the final.
Chess
Men’s Team Round 7 - 12.30 pm IST
Women’s Team Round 7 - 12.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign in Hangzhou.
Wrestling
Women’s 53kg 1/8 Final - 7.30 am IST
Men’s Greco Roman 97kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Women’s 57kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Women’s 50kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Men’s Greco Roman 130kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Antim Panghal in women’s 53kg, Narinder Cheema in 97kg GR, Mansi in women’s 57kg, Pooja Gehlot in women’s 50kg, and Naveen in 130kg GR will be the Indian wrestlers in action.