After winning five medals, including three gold on Thursday, the Indian medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou has reached 86.

Looking to add to that tally on Friday will be the recurve archery teams and wrestlers including the experienced Bajrang Punia, Sonam Malik, Aman Sehrawat and others.

Cricket

India men vs Bangladesh Semi-final - 6.30 am IST

The Indian men’s cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Archery

Recurve Women’s Team Quarter-final - 6.30 am IST

Recurve Men’s Team Quarter-final - 11.50 am IST

The Indian women’s recurve of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur and men’s team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke will look to follow the footsteps of their compound compatriots.

Sepaktakraw

India men vs Mynamar - 6.30 am IST

The Indian men’s regu team will take on Mynamar in a group stage clash.

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Competition 1 - 6.30 am IST

Yash Nensee will lead the Indian charge in the jumping event of equestrian.

Kabaddi

India women vs Nepal Semi-final - 7.00 am IST

India men vs Pakistan Semi-final - 12.30 pm IST

The Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi team will take on Nepal and Pakistan respectively in the semi-finals.

Badminton

Men’s Singles Semi-Final - 6.30 am IST or 2.30 pm IST

Men’s Doubles Semi-Final - 6.30 am IST or 2.30 pm IST

Having already assured a medal, HS Prannoy in men’s singles and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to find a place in the final.

Bridge

Men’s Team Final Session 4 - 6.30 am IST

Men’s Team Final Session 5 - 11.20 am IST

Men’s Team Final Session 6 - 2.10 pm IST

With Friday marking the final day of the Bridge team events in Hangzhou, the Indian men’s team will look to overcome their deficit against Hong Kong and win a gold medal.

Hockey

India men vs Japan Final - 4.00 pm IST

The unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team will take on Japan in the final. Harmanpreet Singh and Co had earlier defeated Japan in the pool stages.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 8 - 12.30 pm IST

Women’s Team Round 8 - 12.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign.

Canoe Slalom

Men’s Canoe Semifinal - 6.30 am IST Vishal Kewat

Women’s Kayak Semifinal - 7.16 am IST Shikha Chouhan

Vishal Kewat in men’s canoe and Shikha Chouhan in women’s kayak will look to qualify for final.

Volleyball

India women vs Mongolia 9th-12th Classification - 8.00 am IST

The Indian women’s volleyball team will take on Mongolia in the 9th-12th place classification match.

Sportclimbing

Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final - Boulder 6.30 am IST

Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final - Lead - 10.50 am IST

Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma will compete in the men’s boulder and lead semi-final.

Ju-Jitsu

Women’s -52kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST

Women’s -52kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST

Women’s -57kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST

Women’s -57kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST

Rohini Kalam and Anupama Swain in -52kg, Agitha Shyju and Nikita Choudhary in -57kg will open their Asian Games campaign.

Wrestling

Men’s 57kg Freesyle 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Women’s 62kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Men’s 65kg Freesyle 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Women’s 76kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Women’s 68kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg), Sonam Malik (women’s 52kg), Bajrang Punia (men’s 65kg), Kiran (women’s 76kg) and Radhikha (women’s 68kg) will be the Indian wrestlers fighting for medals.

Soft Tennis

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round Group B - 7.30 am IST

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round Group A - 9.45 am IST (estimated)

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round Group F - 8.15 am IST (estimated)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Group F - 11.15 am IST (estimated)

Aadhya Tiwari and Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu in women’s singles, Jay Meena and Aniket Patel in men’s singles will be in action in soft tennis.