With the medal tally having reached 95 on Friday, the Indian contingent will look to push that over 100 for the first time in history on the penultimate day of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Medals will be available for Indian athletes in Archery, Hockey, Cricket, Kabaddi, Chess among other sports.

Archery

Women’s Compound Individual Bronze Match – 6.10 am IST

Women’s Compound Individual Gold Match – 6.30 am IST

Men’s Compound Individual Gold Match – 7.10 am IST

The Indian compound archers will look to cap off their already successful campaign on a high on Saturday. While Aditi Swami will play the bronze medal match, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will compete for the women’s individual gold. On the other hand, the men’s individual final will be an all India affair with Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale going up against each other.

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Final - 2.00 pm IST (approximate timing)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be gunning to win India’s first-ever badminton gold medal in the final.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 9 – 12.30 pm IST

Women’s Team Round 9 – 12.30 pm IST

While the Indian men’s team will take on Philippines, the women’s team will go up against South Korea in what is the final day of the team event. An outright win for the men’s team will put them in the gold medal position, if Iran loses against Korea. Whereas, the women’s team is trailing China by a full point and will hope to solidify their silver medal position.

Cricket

India men vs Afghanistan Final – 11.30 am IST

The Indian men’s cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will take on Afghanistan in the final and aim to make it a double in the sport for the country with the women’s team having already won a gold.

Hockey

India women vs Japan 3rd-4th Classification – 1.30 pm IST

After their loss against hosts China in the semi-finals, the Indian women’s hockey team will fight for bronze against Japan.

Ju-Jitsu

Men’s -85kg Elimination Round of 32 – Maheshwar Uma Reddy, Amarjeet Singh – 6.30 am IST

Women’s -63kg Elimination Round of 16 – Kiran Kumari After 6.30 am IST

Maheshwar Uma Reddy and Amarjeet Singh in men’s -85kg and Kiran Kumar in women’s -63kg will be the Indian representatives in ju-jitsu.

Kabaddi

India women vs Chinese Taipei Final – 7.00 am IST

India men vs Iran Final – 12.30 pm IST

The Indian women’s and men’s Kabaddi teams will look to reclaim the gold medals they lost during the previous edition in Jakarta.

Soft Tennis

Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals – 7.30 am IST

Men’s Singles Second Stage – 7.30 am IST

Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu in women’s singles and Aniket Patel in men’s singles will carry the Indian hopes in soft tennis.

Volleyball

India women vs Hong Kong 9th-10th Classification – 8.00 am IST

The Indian women’s volleyball team will take on Hong Kong in the 9th-10th place classification match.

Wrestling

Men’s 74kg 1/8 Final – After 7.30 am IST

Men’s 86kg Qualification Round – After 7.30 am IST

Men’s 97kg 1/8 Final – After 7.30 am IST

Men’s 125kg 1/8 Final – After 7.30 am IST

Yash (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (97kg), Sumit (125kg) will be the final four Indian wrestlers in action at Hangzhou.

Canoe Slalom

Men’s Kayak Semi-final – 6.55 am IST

Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat will compete in men’s kayak semi-final on Saturday.

Sport Climbing

Women’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final – Boulder – 6.30 am IST

Women’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final – Lead – 10.50 am IST

Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh will compete in women’s sport climbing boulder and lead semi-final.