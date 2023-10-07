Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty win historic men’s doubles gold Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the men’s doubles final. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold at the Asian Games | Adek Berry / AFP Follow Scroll’s coverage of the Asian Games, Hangzhou. Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chirag Shetty badminton Asian Games Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games Badminton Asian Games India