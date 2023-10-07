Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games highlights: Vennam, Deotale win archery gold medals; Verma, Swami on podium too Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale won individual compound archery gold medals while Abhishek Verma and Aditi Swami also finished on the podium. Scroll Staff An hour ago (From left to right) Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Vennam and Aditi Swami | Jung Yeon-je / AFP Follow Scroll’s coverage of the Asian Games, Hangzhou. Play Play Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jyothi Surekha Vennam Ojas Deotale Abhishek Verma Aditi Swami Archery Asian Games Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games Archery Indian archery 2022 Asian Games 2023 Asian Games