Ishan Kishan replaced Shubman Gill as hosts India were asked to bowl first in their opening match at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup on Sunday, against five-time winners Australia in a much-awaited Sunday clash in Chennai.

India suffered a major blow in the lead-up to their opening match with Gill being diagnosed with dengue fever. At the toss, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that the opening batter was unable to recover in time for game against Australia.

Having won the toss, Pat Cummins opted to bat first and expected the surface to stay good for batting in the first half of the day. Considering the spin-friendly conditions in Chepauk, India opted to go in with three frontline spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Ravichandran and Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Australia were waiting on a fitness check for Marcus Stoinis ahead of the Sunday match. The all-rounder pulled up with a sore hamstring in the first game of Australia’s 2-1 series defeat in India last month and hasn’t been able to recover in time.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa suffered a minor facial injury after swimming into a pool wall at the team’s World Cup hotel. However, he was available for selection and will be a key player at Chepauk.

Other than Stoinis, Travis Head, Sean Abbott and wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis miss out for Stoinis.