Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Opening batter Shubman Gill returns for India with Babar Azam naming an unchanged side for Pakistan.

Here’s what the two captains had to say after the toss:

Rohit Sharma (India): Definitely a dream for us. (Reason for bowling first) Not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to start well and play well, and do our best. It’s the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. (Shubman) Gill is back in place of Ishan Kishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us.

Babar Azam (Pakistan): Were looking to field as well. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. Have kept the same team for today.

Pitch report: Humid conditions are reported from the ground along with a little bit of moisture that will soon disappear. No grass on the pitch which could become a factor in the second innings, something to please the fast bowlers on both teams.

Read: As India gears up to face arch-rivals Pakistan, here’s all you need to know