In another blow for Sri Lanka, captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 due to a right thigh muscle injury.

Chamika Karunaratne, who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement for the all-rounder with the move approved by the Event Technical Committee on Saturday.

The hard-hitting all-rounder Shanaka suffered a quad injury during Sri Lanka’s match against Pakistan on Tuesday, and scans have now shown that he will miss at least three weeks of action.

Karunaratne is already in India and has been travelling with the team as a reserve player. He is likely to feature in the Playing XI in Sri Lanka’s upcoming match against Australia on Monday in Lucknow.

The vice-captain of Sri Lanka’s team, Kusal Mendis, is expected to step up and assume the captaincy in Shanaka’s absence.