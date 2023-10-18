In the list of greatest World Cup upsets, few rank as high as Bangladesh’s memorable win over India at the 2007 World Cup.

Playing in only their third World Cup at the time, Bangladesh stunned 2003 runners-up India to cause one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Since then, India have beaten Bangladesh in every World Cup clash, and the two teams meet again for Match 17 of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side have got off to a flying start, Bangladesh have been at the receiving end of big losses at the hands of England and New Zealand at the tournament so far.

But in a tournament which has seen Afghanistan and the Netherlands cause upsets over England and South Africa respectively, India know they cannot take Bangladesh lightly. More so because of what transpired when these two sides met way back in 2007.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim proved to be the match-winners for Bangladesh in 2007 as the pair stitched up an 84-run partnership to help their side beat a star-studded Indian side.

India are the in-form team at the World Cup so far and have seen their batting and bowling attacks work together seamlessly. A win against Bangladesh will only bolster India’s standing as favourites to win the World Cup.

Conditions and pitch report

It is going to be a hot day in Pune with temperatures expected to hit 33 degrees Celsius with the conditions getting progressively cooler as night approaches.

Pune has always been a good batting track with shorter boundaries guaranteeing high-scoring matches. Out of 14 innings played at the venue, only five innings have seen scores of less than 300 being posted in Pune.

The stadium was the venue of a high-scoring three-match ODI series between India and England in 2021 which saw both sides amassing 1,892 runs with scores of 300+ in five of the six innings.

Key Players

India: Jasprit Bumrah, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, will hold the key to India’s fortunes in Pune. With conditions expected to favour batters, Bumrah’s ability to stem the flow of runs and pick up key wickets will come in handy.

The 29-year-old has a good record in Pune, picking up eight wickets in three matches. In his previous two matches at the venue, Bumrah conceded at less than four runs per over and picked up six wickets.

Bangladesh: Though he has delivered with the ball at the World Cup so far, captain Shakib Al Hasan is yet to come up with a match-winning knock with the bat.

India are Al Hasan’s favourite team to bat against after Sri Lanka and West Indies with the 36-year-old scoring 751 runs at an average of 37.55. His nine fifties against India are the most by him against any opposition he has faced so far. Crucially, Al Hasan scored a match-winning 53 in Bangladesh’s memorable win over India at the 2007 World Cup.