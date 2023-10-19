India’s PV Sindhu, on Thursday, made her way into the quarter-finals while Aakarshi Kashyap lost in the round of 16 of the 2023 Denmark Open Super 750 in Odense. Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, bounced back from 10-13 down in the decider to pocket 11 points in a row and win the match against Georgia Mariska Tunjung.

Sindhu eventually won 18-21, 21-15, 21-13 win over the Indonesian shuttler in the round of 16 clash, which lasted 71 minutes.

Tunjung started off well in the contest and kept the lead pretty much throughout the first game even as Sindhu kept fighting back. The Indonesian eventually took the first game 21-18, courtesy multiple errors from the 2019 world champion.

Sindhu, however, soon rectificed her mistakes and raced to a massive 13-4 lead in the second game. But, Tunjung bounced back to level things up at 14-14, winning seven points in a row before Sindhu pressed on the upped her game to force a decider.

Sindhu, who had lost her two meetings against Tunjung earlier this year, found herself trailing 5-9, but once again fought back to go up 10-9. The seventh seed Tunjung won the next four points, before the Indian went on a rampage to close of the match with 11 points in a row.

Sindhu will face against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the quarter-finals on Friday. Katethong reached the last eight after defeating Aakarshi Kashyap 21-18, 21-8.

#DenmarkOpen #DenmarkOpenSuper750 🏸



Aakarshi Kashyap goes down 18-21, 8-21 in just 36 minutes to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the Round of 16.https://t.co/pJfS6P28pk pic.twitter.com/tE1Gr3vJop — The Field (@thefield_in) October 19, 2023

Kashyap had started off well in her last-16 clash and even enjoyed the lead for most part of the first game before the Thai equalised at 15-15.

The Indian once again managed to edge ahead at 18-16, before Katethong won five points in a row to take the first game. The change of sides brought Kashyap’s downfall as she looked a pale shadow of herself from the opening game to concede the match in just 36 minutes.