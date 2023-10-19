The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 season will commence on December 2 with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans in the opening match at Ahmedabad. The league is back to the caravan style format for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held across 12 different cities.
The league stage of India’s premier kabaddi competition will go on until February 24 before the play-offs. The schedule for the play-offs will be announced at a later date.
After Ahmedabad, the league will move to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, and Panchkula.
After the contest between the Giants and Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will face off in the second match of the opening day.
The reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the previous edition’s runners-up Puneri Paltan will open their campaign against each other on December 4.
City wise schedule for PKL 2023-24
|City
|Date
|Ahmedabad
|December 2-7
|Bengaluru
|December 8-13
|Pune
|December 15-20
|Chennai
|December 22-27
|Noida
|December 29-January 3
|Mumbai
|January 5-10
|Jaipur
|January 12-17
|Hyderabad
|January 19-24
|Patna
|January 26-31
|Delhi
|February 2-7
|Kolkata
|February 9-14
|Panchkula
|February 16-21