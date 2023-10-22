Scroll Watch, Cricket: Grace Harris hits a six with a broken bat in WBBL Harris clubbed a big six for Brisbane Heat in their Women’s Big Bas League match against the Perth Scorchers. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago File image of Grace Harris | Sportzpics / WPL EXTRAORDINARY!Grace Harris had a broken bat, and this is how it played out: "Hey guys, I need a new bat!""Stuff it, I'll still hit it!"And then Harris hits it for SIX! #WBBL09 @SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/ZI9JUnAyyl— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Grace Harris WBBL Women’s Big Bash League Cricket