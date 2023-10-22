India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in their ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at Dharamsala on Sunday.

India and New Zealand are the only two unbeaten sides remaining in the competition having won all four of their matches so far. New Zealand top the table ahead of India due to their superior Net Run Rate.

India have been forced to make two changes to their starting line-up to compensate for all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya’s absence. Pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Suryakumar Yadav come into the side in place of Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

Pandya injured his ankle in India’s six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last match in Pune. There was considerable intrigue over who the Indian management will turn to replace Pandya in the starting XI.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson misses out once again as he continues to recover from a thumb injury.

India and New Zealand have faced each other nine times in the World Cup with the Kiwis winning five matches, India winning three matches and one match being washed out. New Zealand have only lost once to India in their previous 10 meetings in ICC events which include the Men’s ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy, Men’s T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship Final.

The last time the two sides faced in a World Cup, New Zealand won a thrilling semi-final encounter which was also MS Dhoni’s final match in India colours.