The Indian contingent made history on Thursday as they recorded their best-ever medal haul clinched a total of 82 at the ongoing 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

On Day 5, India bagged 25 medals including three golds, to make sure the country is placed eighth with a eighteen gold, 23 silver and 41 bronze medals – behind hosts China, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Indonesia.

The medal rush for India came in badminton and athletics events where the para-athletes won thirteen medals and eight medals respectively.

While Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi won gold in the mixed team compound archery event, Sachin Khilari won gold in the men’s shotput F46 event. The third gold for the day came from Sidhartha Babu in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event.

With a stunning throw of 16.03 metres, Khilari created a new Games record, and Babu scored an incredible 247.7, which was also an Asian Games record.

Simran Vats earned her second medal at the Games, after winning her second silver, after she finished second in the women’s 200m T12 event. Bhagyashri Yadav won silver in women’s shotput F34 after she was outclassed by China’s Lijuan Zou who threw 9.14, a Games Record.

The second medal of the day in archery came from the men’s doubles W1 Open duo of Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal who won bronze. Meanwhile, in chess, Himanshi Rathi also secured bronze in the women’s Individual Standard V1-B1 event.

Before this, the Indian para-athletes had their best result at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, where they took home 72 medals. With two days left in the Asian Para Games 2023, India has a good chance of going past 100 medals.