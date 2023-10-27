Asian Para Games Watch, Asian Para Games: Armless archer Sheetal Devi wins gold after completing stunning turnaround Sheetal Devi bagged a gold medal in women’s individual compound to take her medal count to three at the ongoing 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. Scroll Staff 13 hours ago Sheetal Devi | Retina Singh/Being You Also Read: Archery: How para archer Sheetal Devi embraced who she is to find international successTen, ten, ten! Perfect scores! Devi Sheetal shot six consecutive ten rings in the last two rounds at the final of Women's Ind. Compound and won her first individual gold medal of Asian Games.#Hangzhou #AsianParaGames #HangzhouAsianParaGames #4thAsianParaGames #Hangzhou2022APG… pic.twitter.com/CV40QHpAHm— The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou Official (@19thAGofficial) October 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 2022 Asian Para Games Para sports Archery Para Archery Sheetal Devi