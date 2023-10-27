Para-archer Sheetal Devi became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single Asian Para Games edition on Friday. She finished top of the podium in the women’s individual compound event in dramatic fashion.
Earlier this week, Sheetal had won gold in the compound mixed team event and silver in the women’s doubles event.
India’s medal surge continued on the penultimate day of the Games, increasing the country’s total to 99 medals, with the shuttlers contributing with fourteen medals. After the end of Day 6, the country is placed sixth with 25 gold, 29 silver and 45 bronze medals – behind hosts China, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Indonesia.
Pramod Bhagat, the reigning Paralympic champion shuttler, won gold in the single SL3 category, defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 21-19 in the final.
Suhas Yathiraj improved on his bronze medal from the previous edition by capturing gold in the SL4 final. Sukant Kadam won bronze in the same event.
Meanwhile, Thulasmathi Murugesan eked out a 21-19, 21-19 victory over local shuttler Yang Qiuxia in the women’s SU5 final to claim the gold. Manisha Ramadass of India won the bronze medal as well.
In the men’s doubles SL3-SLF4, Nitesh and Tarun won gold, while Bhagat and Sukant took bronze in the same event.
Krishna Nagar, the reigning Paralympic champion, had to return with a silver after losing 10-21, 21-8, 11-21 to Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s SH6 final.
The Indian para-athletes added six more medals in athletics with Solairaj Dharamaraj winning gold and creating a new Games Record with a leap of 6.80m in men’s T64 Long Jump.
Suyash Jadhav won bronze in swimming in the men’s 50m Butterfly event.
Indian medalists on October 27
Archery:
Rakesh Kumar - Men’s Individual Compound Open Archery - Silver
Sheetal Devi - Women’s Individual Compound Open - Gold
Athletics:
Raman Sharma - Men’s 1500m T38 - Gold
Solairaj Dharmaraj - Men’s Long Jump T64 - Gold
Manu - Men’s Shotput F37 - Bronze
Pradeep Kumar - Men’s Javelin F54 - Silver
Laxit - Men’s Javelin F54 - Bronze
Lakshmi - Women’s Discus Throw F38/38 - Bronze
Badminton:
Pramod Bhagat - Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 - Gold
Nitesh Kumar - Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 -Silver
Suhas Yathiraj - Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 - Gold
Sukant Kadam Kadam - Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 - Bronze
Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat - Badminton Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 - Bronze
Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar - Men’s Doubles SU5 Badminton - Silver
Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai - Men’s Doubles SH6 Badminton - Silver
Thulasemathi Murugesan - Women’s Singles SU5 - Gold
Manisha Ramadass - Women’s Singles SU5 - Bronze
Nithya Sre - Women’s Singles SH6 - Bronze
Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi - Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Badminton - Silver
Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi - Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Silver
Krishna Nagar - Men’s Singles SH6 Badminton - Silver
Tarun and Nitesh Kumar - Badminton Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4 - Gold
Swimming:
Suyash Jadhav - Men’s 50m Butterfly - S7 - Bronze