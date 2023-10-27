Para-archer Sheetal Devi became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single Asian Para Games edition on Friday. She finished top of the podium in the women’s individual compound event in dramatic fashion.

Earlier this week, Sheetal had won gold in the compound mixed team event and silver in the women’s doubles event.

Ten, ten, ten! Perfect scores! Devi Sheetal shot six consecutive ten rings in the last two rounds at the final of Women's Ind. Compound and won her first individual gold medal of Asian Games.#Hangzhou #AsianParaGames #HangzhouAsianParaGames #4thAsianParaGames #Hangzhou2022APG… pic.twitter.com/CV40QHpAHm — The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou Official (@19thAGofficial) October 27, 2023

India’s medal surge continued on the penultimate day of the Games, increasing the country’s total to 99 medals, with the shuttlers contributing with fourteen medals. After the end of Day 6, the country is placed sixth with 25 gold, 29 silver and 45 bronze medals – behind hosts China, Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pramod Bhagat, the reigning Paralympic champion shuttler, won gold in the single SL3 category, defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 21-19 in the final.

Suhas Yathiraj improved on his bronze medal from the previous edition by capturing gold in the SL4 final. Sukant Kadam won bronze in the same event.

Meanwhile, Thulasmathi Murugesan eked out a 21-19, 21-19 victory over local shuttler Yang Qiuxia in the women’s SU5 final to claim the gold. Manisha Ramadass of India won the bronze medal as well.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SLF4, Nitesh and Tarun won gold, while Bhagat and Sukant took bronze in the same event.

Krishna Nagar, the reigning Paralympic champion, had to return with a silver after losing 10-21, 21-8, 11-21 to Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s SH6 final.

The Indian para-athletes added six more medals in athletics with Solairaj Dharamaraj winning gold and creating a new Games Record with a leap of 6.80m in men’s T64 Long Jump.

Suyash Jadhav won bronze in swimming in the men’s 50m Butterfly event.