The Indian contingent added twelve medals to the tally on the final day of the 2022 Asian Para Games to take the overall total to 111 medals in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

Four gold medals were added to the tally with two of them coming in athletics courtesy Dilip Gavit in the Men’s 400m T47 and Neeraj Yadav in the Men’s Javelin Throw-F55.

The other two gold medals came in chess with Darpan Inani taking the Men’s Individual Rapid VI-B1 and Ashwinbhai Makwana, Soundarya Kumar and Satish Darpan taking the Men’s Team Rapid VI-B1 gold. Overall, seven medals were won in chess on Saturday.

In fact, it was a clean sweep for India in the Men’s Individual Rapid VI-B1 event with Darpan taking gold and Soundarya Kumar and Ashwinbhai Makwana taking silver and bronze respectively.

In sailing, Anita and Narayana Konganapalle added a silver in the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls - PR3 Mix2x event.

Having crossed 100 medals for the first time, this is India’s most successful Asian Para Games campaign to date. Before this, the Indian para-athletes had their best result at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, where they took home 72 medals.

India concluded their campaign with 29 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 51 bronze medals on the fifth spot behind hosts China, Iran, Japan and Republic of Korea.