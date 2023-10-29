India will bat first for the first time at the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in Lucknow on Sunday.

Unbeaten India have won all five matches so far showcasing their prowess in chasing down tricky totals.

On a pitch which has traditionally supported turn, India have named an unchanged side with two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja R Ashwin. Mohammed Shami stays in the starting XI on the back of his match-winning five-wicket haul in India’s win over New Zealand.

England, who have only won one match so far, need to win all their remaining four matches to still be in contention of reaching the semi-final. Buttler’s team are in danger of being only the third defending champions to exit before the semi-final stage of the World Cup. A loss today could likely end England’s campaign in India.

When the two teams faced each other in the World Cup last time in the 2019 edition, England beat India by 31 runs to end the latter’s unbeaten run.