Swimming power couple Virdhawal and Rujuta Khade of Maharashtra broke the Games records on the way to be adjudged as the fastest swimmers of the ongoing 2023 National Games in Goa.

Virdhawal, the 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist, pipped the latest Indian swimming sensation Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka for the gold with a timing of 22.82s in men’s 50m freestyle. Nataraj stopped the clock at 22.91s for the silver, while Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre took the bronze with a time of 22.99s.

In the last race of the day, Rujuta made it a reason for a double celebration for the family as she improved on the Games record to win the 50m women’s freestyle gold with a time of 26.42s. Shivangi Sharma (26.80s) of Assam and Janhvi Choudhary (26.89s) of West Bengal took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

“It is very special for the both of us. We’ve been winning this event together since 2019, but every time it feels just as special as the first time. Here today, winning the medal feels great, but setting the National Games record together makes it even more special for the both of us,” said Rujuta after the race.

Maharashtra continued their dominance at the Games increasing their total tally to 123 medals with 52 gold, 35 silver and 36 bronze. Services, who have 19 gold medals leaped ahead of Haryana in the medal tally by securing one gold more than Haryana, who ended the day on 18 gold medals.

The athletics competitions were delayed due to heavy rainfall after the completion of 4x100m women’s relay. Asian Games medallist Jyoti Yarraji anchored Andhra Pradesh to gold ahead of Kerala and Karnataka, who won silver and bronze respectively.

After the resumption of the competition, Asian Games silver medallist Tejaswin Shankar, representing Delhi clinched, the gold medal in decathlon with a new National Games record completing the two day event with a total of 7199 points.

Rohit Roman of Services won the silver with 6794 points while N. Thowfeeq of Kerala won the bronze with 6755 points.

Tamil Nadu clinched the gold in the 4x100m men’s relay with a timing of 40.05s ahead of Odisha, who won the silver and Kerala, who won the bronze.

In Taekwondo, Maharashtra and Gujarat won two gold medals each out of the five which were decided. Services secured the other gold.

At Tilak Maidan in Vasco, West Bengal and Manipur booked their places in the semi-finals from Pool A of women’s football. West Bengal edged out Jharkhand 3-2 in the final group match while Manipur got the better of Tamil Nadu 2-0 to confirm their places in the semis.

In men’s football, Maharashtra held last edition’s silver medallists Kerala to a 2-2 draw while Manipur edged past Santhosh Trophy runners up Meghalaya 2-1 in Pool A.