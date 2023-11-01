Odisha FC got back to winning ways in an exciting 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.

Sunil Chhetri inched closer to becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in the ISL with his 58th strike in the league. His knack of finding the back of the net was evident straightaway as the striker beat his marker and Odisha goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to drill the ball into the bottom left corner of the net in the eighth minute of the game.

Chhetri now stands five behind Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has scored 63 goals in league.

The visitors were quick to double their lead. Bengaluru’s Keziah Veendorp cut through the home team’s defensive line with a perfectly placed through ball. Ryan Williams met the pass at the centre of the box and slotted it into the bottom right corner to double Bengaluru’s lead in the 18th minute.

Just five minutes later though, Odisha reduced the deficit.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga he provided a fine assist to Lalthathanga Putea Khawlhring, who netted in the 23rd minute.

Isak Vanlalruatfela had come within touching distance of bagging his first goal of the season multiple times against Kerala Blasters FC. He achieved that at the brink of half-time in this game, after he tapped the ball in barely a few yards away from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after a scramble for the ball in the box.

Irrespective of these well-crafted collective moves, it was a moment of individual brilliance by fullback Amey Ranawade that proved the difference for Odisha in this match.

The Juggernauts had been consistently moving forward from the right flank, and Ranawade received the ball at an acute angle in the 60th minute. He played a well placed side-footed shot past Sandhu for the winner.