India badminton star PV Sindhu has decided to take a few weeks off from the professional tour after suffering from a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 last week.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad had won the first game against Supanida Katethong of Thailand 21-18 in the second round match in Rennes. The score was level at 1-1 in the second game asked for a medical time-out and decided to retire from the match.

“After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we’ve found a niggle in my left knee,” she wrote in a post on social media.

“In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call.

“Doctors have advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics,” she added.

Sindhu has had a rather forgettable 2023 season, after recovering from an ankle injury she picked up during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She has lost in the first round of seven events this year and is yet to win a tour title this season.

At the recently concluded Asian Games, she reached the quarter-final, followed by back-to-back semi-final finishes at the Arctic Open Super 500 in Finland and the Denmark Open Super 750.