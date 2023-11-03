The Indian senior men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac has announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint-qualifiers.
The Indians are set to face Kuwait in their opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on November 16, before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 21.
India will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.
List of probables
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Peter Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.