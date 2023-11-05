India’s Rohan Bopanna has reached the finals of the 2023 Paris Masters along with partner Matthew Ebden of Australia on Saturday. The duo beat Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic 6-7(3), 6-4, 10-6 in the semi-final of the men’s doubles category.

Bopanna and Ebden will face Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the final. Should the Indian-Australian pair win on Sunday, they will surpass Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek to become the world No 1 men’s doubles pair in the ATP Live Doubles Teams rankings. The duo have already qualified for the year-end ATP Finals in Turin, Italy after reaching the finals of the Shanghai Masters.

The pair, who began playing with each other at the start of the 2023 season, won the Indian Wells tournament earlier this year. The win made Bopanna the oldest ATP Masters 1000 winner. They also reached the finals of the 2023 US Open, losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Bopanna himself won the gold in mixed doubles at the 2022 Asian Games with Rutuja Bhosale and also announced his retirement from Davis Cup tennis after India’s 4-1 win over Morocco in Lucknow in September.