India’s Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 one-day international hundreds as unbeaten hosts India thrashed fellow semi-finalists South Africa by 243 runs at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Kohli’s 101 not out was the centrepiece of India’s 326-5 before they skittled out South Africa – the second-placed side in the 10-team event – for just 83, with spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking 5-33.

It was South Africa’s lowest total made at any World Cup.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, got to the landmark in 119 balls, including 10 fours, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. It took him just 277 innings to reach the mark compared to 438 required by Tendulkar.

Together with Shreyas Iyer (77), Kohli shared a third-wicket partnership of 134 after India captain Rohit Sharma (40) provided a stunning start on a what was a tricky pitch to bat on.

Kohli scored 60 from 57 deliveries he faced against pacers, while the numbers fell to 41 off 64 against spinners, further indicating the slow nature of the pitch.

It was the Proteas’ second-lowest ODI total, behind their 69 against Australia at Sydney in 1993 and lowest at a World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did the bulk of the damage with 5/33, with India now assured of finishing the pool phase in top spot, while South Africa lower-order batsman Marco Jansen’s 14 was the innings’ top score.

This was South Africa’s second pool defeat following a stunning loss to non-Test side Netherlands and the gap between the top two teams on Sunday was almost as much of a shock as that reverse.

India, then had South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, out for just five when he played onto Mohammed Siraj before Jadeja bowled Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

Mohammed Shami, coming off a superb five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, struck with just his fifth ball when Aiden Markram was caught behind off a brilliant delivery that angled in and jagged away to take the outside edge.

Jadeja had dangerman Heinrich Klaasen lef before and 40-4 became 40-5 when paceman Shami overturned another original not out decision as Rassie van der Dussen was lbw for 13.

Earlier, left-arm quick Jansen, whose first over cost 17 runs, returned expensive figures of 1-94 in 9.4 overs.

Rohit launched the innings in style with a typically brisk 40 before he was well caught by Bavuma at mid-off.

Kohli carried on from where left off in his 88 against Sri Lanla with successive fours off fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

But Keshav Maharaj, struck with just his third ball, the left-arm spinner bowling Shubman Gill (23) with a classic delivery that pitched just outside leg and turned to clip the off-stump

Kohli and Iyer, who made a blistering 82 against Sri Lanka, rebuilt in patient fashion before the accelerating Iyer holed out off Ngidi.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

Well played Virat.

It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.

Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

DOMINATING AND UNSTOPPABLE!!🔥🔥 A spectacular win against the second-best team in the tournament. Special mention to @imjadeja for rattling the Proteas line-up with a 5-fer.#CWC23 #INDVSA — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 5, 2023

This Indian team is like a boxing champion. Just going for KO 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2023

So if Bumrah doesn’t get you Siraj will .. If Siraj doesn’t get you Shami will .. If Shami doesn’t get you Jadeja will & If Jadeja doesn’t get you Kuldeep will .. #India #CWC2023 @clubprairiefire — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 5, 2023

I have seen people cutting cakes on their birthdays, this is the first time I have seen someone scoring a record 49th ODI 100 on his birthday, this guy always does things differently 😆 Congratulations for the 49th. Wish you all the best, happy birthday! @imVkohli 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5Y6mONIKUE — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) November 5, 2023

I am looking forward to shaking this man's hand next week and telling him I will forever remember your name 😉 #legendofthegame #pureclass #49 pic.twitter.com/OvzSzetE7n — Wesley Barresi (@Pepe_Barezi) November 5, 2023

When I first met him, I remember every game he would say, ‘paaji aaj 100 banana hai’. Well done Virat, so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow, looking like a wow! @imVkohli #Kohli pic.twitter.com/U1v8pyJgOj — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2023

From here to equaling his idol Sachin Tendulkar what a journey it has been 🙌👏 #KingKohli https://t.co/sYMvkeDQtf — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 5, 2023

What a Day !#KingKohli on his birthday scoring a wonderful 100.

Jadeja and the bowlers blowing South Africa in style.

The atmosphere in the team looks great and a joybto watch everyone enjoy each other’s success. pic.twitter.com/0mMiJYvjIn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

birthday or hundred 💯 ek sath. Well done @imVkohli brother great inning. enjoy ur day may Allah bless you always. pic.twitter.com/CLwG9HDeic — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 5, 2023

Legacy cemented: Century No 49 on his 35th birthday for Virat Kohli to draw level with the great Sachin Tendulkar. Two greats of the game 🐐 🐐. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2023

Gives the world a gift on his own birthday!

Scripted to perfection!

💯 no. 49



Happy Birthday Virat Kohli!@imVkohli #CWC23 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9tGgSXnqeO — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) November 5, 2023

2013 - Ravindra Jadeja becomes the only Indian bowler to take a five-for in Champions Trophy.



2023 - Ravindra Jadeja becomes the second Indian spinner to take a five-for in men's World Cup.#CWC2023 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PZEx46YQWh — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 5, 2023

With inputs from AFP