Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and International Master R Vaishali on Sunday won the open and women’s titles respectively at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2023 to qualify for their respective Candidates 2024 events.

Going into the 11th and final round, Gujrathi was tied in first place with GMs Hikaru Nakamura and Andrey Esipenko at 7.5 points.

Even as Gujrathi beat GM Alexandr Predke, GM Nakamura was held by GM Arjun Erigaisi while Esipenko lost to GM Anish Giri. The results saw Gujrathi finish with 8.5 points while Nakamura and Esipenko finished with eight and 7.5 points respectively.

“The feeling is amazing and simply cannot be expressed into words,” Gujrathi said.

“I am yet to get over the emotion that I have won the event despite starting off with a loss in Round 1 of the event. Finishing the tournament at 8.5 points, I didn’t even imagine of achieving this feat but now it feels something really special.

“I did not win any tournament in the last two years and winning FIDE Grand Swiss wherein all the top players compete and securing a spot at FIDE Candidates is a cherry on the top,” he added.

In the women’s event, IM Vaishali went into the final round in first place with eight points with GM Anna Muzychuk in second place with 7.5 points. IM Vaishali played a draw with IM Batkhuyang Munguntuul while GM Muzychuk was held by GM Pia Cramling.

With their victories, GM Gujrathi and IM Vaishali joined GM R Praggnanandhaa in the 2024 Candidates tournaments. IM Vaishali and GM Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian siblings to qualify for the Candidates tournament.