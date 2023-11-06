Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews was on Monday controversially given “timed out” in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh, becoming the first man to suffer the dismissal in the 146-year history of international cricket.
ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Angelo Mathews becomes first cricketer to be timed out – Explained
The former Sri Lankan captain took more than two minutes to take strike and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed, which was upheld by the on-field umpire.
Mathews came into bat after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play.
Following the Bangladesh appeal, the umpires held a lengthy discussion with the players including Mathews.
They ruled Mathews to be out and the 36-year-old veteran reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision. Some Bangladesh fans applauded.
According to the laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.
There are 10 modes of dismissal in cricket, the rarest of which is “timed out”. Unsurprisingly, there were reactions aplenty to this rare mode of dismissal.
