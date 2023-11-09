In a significant milestone for Indian women’s football, Kiran Pisda and MK Kashmina have secured professional contracts with the top tier Croatian club WFC Dinamo Zagreb.

The contracts were offered following trials held at the All India Football Federation’s National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. The trials saw a total of 27 footballers vying for spots in clubs from Australia and Europe including Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC among others.

While Pisda has plied her trade for the Kerala Blasters in the past, Kashima has appeared for Gokulam Kerala and the Indian national team. Their performances in the domestic league played a significant role in the development.

“I am thrilled to join WFC Dinamo Zagreb and am committed to giving my best for the club,” said Pisda after signing the contract. “The confidence gained from my domestic performances will drive me to excel on this international platform. Though the season has already started we are sure we will adapt soon and perform well.”

Kashmina, on the other hand, stated, “This is a dream come true for me. Playing in Europe has always been my aspiration, and I am eager to gain valuable experience at the highest level. I look forward to embarking on this journey with the team.”

The duo joins Jyoti Chouhan, who is already a part of the WFC Dinamo Zagreb setup.