Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 30 as Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by six wickets to win their first-ever Senior Women’s T20 title in Raipur on Thursday.

Having opted to bowl first after winning the toss, the Mumbai bowlers restricted Uttarakhand to a mere 84/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

No one apart from Jasia Akhter (20) and veteran opener (24) Punam Raut got their eye in and once they were prized out by Prakashika Naik and M Dakshini respectively, it was all too easy for the Mumbai players.

Captain Ekta Bist (17) showed some resistance lower down the order with Mansi Joshi (8), but could not guide Uttarakhand to a safe total.

Naik was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with figures of 3/14 in four overs, while Dakshini and Fatima Jaffer too picked up two wickets apiece.

#SWT20Trophy



Jemimah Rodrigues leads from the front as Mumbai win the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 🏆



📹 BCCI Womenpic.twitter.com/eZDYsDZOfi — The Field (@thefield_in) November 9, 2023

Out to chase a modest total, Mumbai were jolted early as opener Simran Shaikh (4) fell in the very first over to the experience of pacer Joshi.

Rodrigues then combined with the inaugural Women’s Premier League winning Humairaa Kaazi (23) for a quickfire 34-run stand before the latter was cleaned up by Bisht to leave Mumbai at 38/2.

Riya Chaudhari fell just three runs later but Rodrigues found an able ally in Jaffer, who was later prized out for 14.

Sayali Satghare (10*) then joined hands with her skipper to as Mumbai coasted to the title, in their first-ever Senior Women’s T20 final appearance.

Earlier, Mumbai had defeated Bengal in the semi-final while Uttarakhand got the better of Kerala.

Mumbai’s victory on Thursday also brought curtains down on the domination of Railways, who had completed a hat-trick of titles last year.

The Sneh Rana-led Railways had lost to Bengal by four wickets in the quarter-finals stage.