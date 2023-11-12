India won the toss and elected to bat first in the final league game of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The semi-final line-up has been completed with league toppers India being joined by South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

For The Netherlands, a place in the 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is at stake. Should they beat India today, not only will the Dutch end India’s winning run but also finish in the top eight with six points.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: India look to keep clean slate against Netherlands – All you need to know

India are hoping to emulate West Indies in 1975 and 1979, Sri Lanka in 1996 and Australia in 2003 and 2007 to win the World Cup without losing a single match.

India have opted to name an unchanged side as they look to carry their winning momentum into the semi-final.