India’s Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, recorded his 50th One-Day International century in 106 balls during the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The 35-year-old went past the record of Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest century maker in the history of ODI cricket. Coincidentally, Kohli achieved the feat in front of Tendulkar, who was seated in the stands in his home ground.
En route to the century, the former Indian captain also broke Tendulkar’s record of most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup, going past the Mumbai batter’s 673 runs, recorded at the 2003 World Cup.
Here are some of the reactions to Kohli reaching the milestone: