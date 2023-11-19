ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final, India vs Australia, live: Aus opt to bowl first;
Live updates as India take on Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
World Cup final, India vs Australia: Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first as a huge roar goes in the stadium! Rohit Sharma says he wanted to bat first anyway. Both India and Australia name unchanged sides. No R Ashwin then.
World Cup final, India vs Australia, pitch report: Ravi Shastri says, “It’s different from the one used for India vs Pakistan because it has been left open to the sun. It looks very dry surface. Not much rolling. It look patchy especially in the areas where the spinners will land the ball so expect the ball to turn a bit. Batting first and getting runs is premium.”
India vs Australia: What we have today, is a battle between the strongest team of the World Cup and the most successful team in the history of the event.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final between India and Australia!
For the 48th match of this tournament, we have easily the two most deserving teams in the final. In the Rohit Sharma-led India, there is the strongest and only unbeaten team at this World Cup. In Pat Cummins and his Australian side, there is the most successful team in ODI World Cup history.
It is a match-up, on paper, that is worthy of a World Cup final. But will it live up to the hype?
