Divya TS made the final of the women’s 10m air pistol on the first day of the ISSF World Cup Final, finishing seventh eventually.

It was a China 1-2-3 in the event, as Li Xue took gold over Zhao Nan even as Jiang Ranxin, the reigning world champion, took bronze. Germany’s Robin Walter won the other medal event of the day, the men’s 10m air pistol.

A total of 179 athletes from 12 countries are participating in the ISSF World Cup Final being held in Doha, Qatar.

Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which gave her sixth place in the 14-strong field.

In the final, she could not overcome a sluggish start which saw her in seventh place after the first 10-shots, bowing out after the 14th shot in the same position with a score of 137.8. Teammate Esha Singh shot 571 to finish 13th overall.

In the men’s 10m air pistol, Sarabjot Singh looked in contention for a major part of qualification, however he ended with a 581 to miss the top eights by a point, finishing ninth.

Wednesday will see five Indians in action at the Rifle and Pistol range as Rudrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan take aim to gun for the 10m men’s and women’s air rifle titles respectively.

Shotgunners Prithviraj Tondaiman and Ganemat Sekhon, will also begin their qualification rounds in the men’s trap and women’s skeet on Wednesday.