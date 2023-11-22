Gautam Gambhir, on Wednesday, announced his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Indian Premier League franchise’s mentor.

Gambhir played for the Kolkata-based team from 2011 to 2017 and led his side to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The Knight Riders also reached the playoffs five times with Gambhir as the captain while also finishing as runners-up in the 2014 season of the now defunct Champions League T20 competition.

Gambhir had been a mentor to Lucknow Super Giants team since its inception in 2022.

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again,” Gambhir said.

As a mentor, Gambhir will work with the Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The rest of the coaching staff includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and James Foster, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

After Gambhir’s departure in 2017, Knight Riders have reached the playoffs just once in 2021 when they finished as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.