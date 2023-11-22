Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, fast bowler Avesh Khan was traded from the Lucknow Super Giants to the Rajasthan Royals, while batter Devdutt Padikkal was dealt the other way during the trading window, announced the league on Wednesday.

So far, Khan has played 47 IPL matches and has picked up 55 IPL wickets. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches & picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in 2022, was traded to RR for his existing fee.

Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, will also head to LSG from RR for his existing fee. The left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs including a hundred and 9 half-centuries. He joined RR in 2022 & represented the side in as many as 28 matches, scoring 637 runs.

There have only been two trades made ahead of the 2024 season. Romario Shepherd was moved by the Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians earlier this month.

The IPL has given the teams till November 26 to finalise their retention lists. The player auction for the 2024 campaign will take place on December 19 in Dubai.