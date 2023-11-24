Minnu Mani will lead the India A squad for their upcoming three-match T20 series against England A, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

The 16-member team that will play from November 29 to December 3 will also includes Women’s Premier League stars spin-bowling all-rounders Kanika Ahuja and Shreyanka Patil, seam-bowling all-rounder Jintimani Kalita among others and U-19 World Cup winners Gongadi Trisha, Mannat Kashyap.

The long home season for India begins with the resumption of these A tours with the aim to strengthen the bench strength in women’s cricket. The series will also provide a platform for many of the selected youngsters a platform to showcase their potential ahead of the second WPL auction, which is slated to be held on December 9.

The series, which will be played entirely in the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will serve as a precursor to the Indian women’s team’s series against England, which will include three T20Is and a solitary test match from December 6 to December 17.

Later, the women in blue will also face off against Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and a lone test from December 21 to January 9. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for both the series.

India A squad for T20 series against England A Minnu Mani (c), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashvee Gautam, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik