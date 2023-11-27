Bengaluru FC secured a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday.

The Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the contest after converting a spot-kick in the 36th minute to put Bengaluru FC ahead in the lead. Goalkeeper Mirshad Michu was at fault for handing the penalty to the visitors, and the talismanic forward made most out of it for his side.

The 39-year-old was on mark from the spot, in addition to making a tackle, clearance, and a cross each whilst maintaining a 73% passing accuracy. He proactively participated in the build-up play and assumed responsibility at a very appropriate moment to put Bengaluru FC ahead nine minutes before the half-time whistle.

However, Chhetri’s effort was neutralised just minutes later in the added time of the first half as Aleksandar Jovanovic ended up netting an own goal past custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to help NorthEast United draw level in the match.

The Australian’s mistake meant that NorthEast United clawed their way back into the game and even had an opportunity to take the lead in the 81st minute, but Sandhu denied the young Parthib Gogogi to keep the deadlock.

The Highlanders, who had ended their previous campaign in the league with a single win in 20 matches, have so far registered two wins and a draw in their four home fixtures till now in the ongoing season.

Bengaluru FC will host Punjab FC on November 30 next, whereas NorthEast United FC will square off against East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 4.