The Gujarat Titans on Monday named Shubman Gill the captain of the team following the trade of former captain Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024.

Gill, who began his IPL career in 2018 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, was signed by the Titans for Rs seven crore in advance of the 2022 auction.

In 16 matches in 2022, he amassed 483 runs, the highest of which came from an undefeated 45 in the final against the Rajasthan Royals, which saw Titans win their first-ever title. With 890 runs in 17 innings, including three hundreds, he became IPL 2023’s highest run scorer.

The side possess several seniors like Kane Williamson, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha but it was the 24-year-old who was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the side. This will be his first assignment as a captain in senior cricket.

Gill has a chance to cement his legacy with the relatively new franchise who won the title in 2022 in their first season itself. In the second season, they narrowly missed out lost against Chennai Super Kings on the last ball.