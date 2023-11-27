Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Sagar (92+kg) and 2021 World Youth gold medalist Sachin (57kg) earned dominating wins on day two of the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Shillong on Sunday.

Playing for Services Sports Control Board, Sachin was on a roll from the first round itself. His relentless attack and powerful punches proved too strong for Punjab’s Vishal Kumar who was just looking for a way out in the whole bout. Sachin comfortably finished the bout with a unanimous 5-0 win. He will now face Rajasthan’s Roshan Saini in round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Sagar on the hand who is representing Railway Sports Promotion Board hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Shubham Singh of Uttarakhand by referee stopping the contest verdict in round one. Sagar will take on SSCB’s Satish Kumar on Tuesday in a round of 16 clash.

Reigning World Youth champion Vanshaj (63.5kg) of SSCB also started off in a dominating fashion against Ashish of All India Police. He showcased his excellent technical ability as the highly rated youngster gave his opponent no chance of comeback to seal the match with a 5-0 win. Vanshaj will be up against Uttar Pradesh’s Ratandeep Sharma in a round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Also read: Boxing: Sonipat’s Vanshaj punches self-doubt away with gold at Youth World Championships

Three-time national champion Varinder Singh (60kg) who is representing Railways also moved to the round of 16 with a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Maharashtra’s Vishal Nupe. Varinder will take on Lokesh Khichi of Rajasthan on Tuesday in a round of 16 clash.

A total of over 350 boxers across 13 weight categories are participating in the championships.