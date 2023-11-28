Months after clinching their first women’s Junior Asia Cup title, India are gunning to finish on the podium once again at the 2023 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup which gets underway in Santiago, Chile.

Led by Preeti, India begin their campaign on December 29, the opening day of the tournament, against Canada.

Since taking over as chief coach of the senior women’s team, Janneke Schopman has debuted many junior players who have gone on and become mainstays in the senior squad.

For Preeti and Co, the World Cup in Chile presents them with an opportunity to show their capabilities and even put their name in the ring for a potential place in the Indian squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India at the World Cup

This is India’s sixth appearance at the junior World Cup with their first appearance coming in 2001. India’s best showing came in the 2013 edition in Germany where they finished with a bronze medal.

The team missed out on another podium finish in 2022 after a heartbreaking loss to England in the bronze medal match.

Pool A: Australia, Chile, Netherlands, South Africa Pool B: Argentina, South Korea, Spain, Zimbabwe Pool C: Belgium, Canada, Germany, India Pool D: England, Japan, New Zealand, United States A top two finish in the Pool is the only way to secure a place in the quarter-finals

India’s campaign

India are drawn in pool C with Germany, Canada and Belgium. Junior world No 3 Germany won the inaugural edition in 1989 where they competed as West Germany. They also finished runner-up in the 2005 edition (which was also held in Chile) and the 2022 edition in South Africa.

India and Germany were drawn in the same pool in 2022 where goals from Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan helped India emerge victorious.

The Germans will be world No 6 India’s biggest rivals in the group. However, they will also need to be wary of a rising Belgium team. Belgium finished as runners-up at the 2022 Women’s EuroHockey Junior Championship after losing to Germany via penalty shootouts.

India’s squad for the World Cup Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo Defenders: Neelam, Preeti, Jyoti Singh, Ropni Kumari Midfielders: Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur, Rutuja Pisal Forwards: Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo, Sunelita Toppo