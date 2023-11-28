FC Goa edged past Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium tonight to bag their fifth victory of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season, on Monday.

Having having spent the first 61 minutes of the contest on the bench, Victor Rodriguez made a decisive contribution after replacing Carlos Martinez in the field. Rodriguez occupied the advanced positions left vacant by Martinez and converted an opportunity that came his way in the 84th minute.

What followed was an exciting passage of play, with Jamshedpur FC nearly finding the equaliser through winger Seiminlen Doungel.

The goal was later overturned, but that did not stop Doungel from continuing to find the first goal of the night for his side. He made a headed effort straight afterwards, but a disciplined FC Goa defensive unit ensured that Jamshedpur FC was kept at bay until the end.

It was a tactical masterstroke on display by FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez as he brought in Rodriguez at an important juncture in the game. The Spanish midfielder had earlier scored and assisted in the team’s 2-1 win over East Bengal FC last month coming in as a late replacement for Noah Sadaoui.

Rodriguez’s past performances warranted his introduction into the proceedings, but to take a sharp shooter like Martinez off at a time when the team was desperately searching for a goal was a brave decision. Marquez showed tremendous clarity of thought at that point in time, and that ensured that the Gaurs secured their fifth win of the season.