The Board of Cricket for Control in India, on Wednesday, announced a contract extension for the Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and the remainder of the support staff.

This comes after many speculations in media that Dravid may not continue with the team after his contract ended following India’s loss in the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final last week.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the extension of contracts for Head Coach Mr. Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men),” a release from the board read.

“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,” it added.

The duration of the contract extensions, however, remains unclear.

“Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the Head Coach deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. “The Head Coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level.”

Dravid was first appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s team after the 2021 T20 World Cup. The former India captain took over the reins from Ravi Shastri and had brought in Paras Mhambrey, Vikram Rathour, and T Dilip into the coaching setup.

“The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable,” Dravid said. “Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room.”

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family’s sacrifices and support,” he added.