As many as eight junior boxers secured a medal each after a dominating show in the quarter-finals on day six of the 2023 IBA Junior World Boxing Championships.

Six out of the seven competing junior girls boxers made their way into the semi-finals.

The two gold medalists from the Asian junior boxing championships, Pari (50kg) & Nidhi (66kg) won their quarter-final bouts with an identical unanimous 5-0 win against Muller Micaela of Romania & Kao Chun Ai of Chinese Taipei respectively.

Payal (48kg) scored a comfortable 5-0 win over Doherty Lauren of Ireland while Amisha (54kg) outperformed Kim Jiae of South Korea for a unanimous decision win. The Asian junior silver medalist Neha Lunthi (46kg) was tested by Hizouskaya Anhelina of Belarus but Neha emerged victorious with a 4-1 split decision win.

Prachi (54kg), on the other hand, had to work hard against Kazakhstan’s Seiitkhankyzyc Panar. She struggled in the first round and took her time to gauge her opponent but came back strongly in the last two rounds to secure a 3-2 split verdict.

Joyshree Devi (60kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she lost 1-4 against Russia’s Leonova Kira.

Meanwhile, in the boys section, two out of four boxers managed to progress into the medal rounds. Asian junior gold medalist Hardik Panwar (80kg) & Jatin (54kg) were on top of their game as they moved to the semi-finals with a unanimous decision win over Park Damhyeon of South Korea & Mushkudiani Davic of Georgia respectively.

While Brijesh Tamta (46kg) & Divash Katare (50kg) were the two boxers who faced defeat in the quarter-finals.

Five junior boys & girl boxers will play their quarter-finals bout late on Thursday.

The semi-finals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.