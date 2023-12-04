Cricket South Africa, on Monday, named their squads for India’s multi-format tour to the rainbow nation, beginning on December 10.

Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa to a semi-final finish at the recently concluded 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, has been rested from the white-ball formats along with the experienced pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Aiden Markram will lead the South African team in ODIs and T20Is, while Bavuma will return as the captain for Test matches.

World Cup stars Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi will miss the final T20I and the ODI series to prepare for the subsequent Test series by playing domestic games.

Nadre Burger, David Bedingham, and Mihlali Mpongwana have recieved their maiden international call up, while Tristan Stubbs has received his first call-up to the Test team.

Pacer Anirch Nortje, who had missed the World Cup due to an injury, is yet to recover fully and will not feature in any of the series.

India’s tour to South Africa will start with a three-match T20I series on December 10, followed by a three-match ODI series from December 17.

The two teams will later face off in a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, starting on Boxing Day, December 26.

South Africa squads for India series South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne