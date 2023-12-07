Mohun Bagan Super Giant sprang a late surprise to strike twice and snatch a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Subhasish Bose handled the ball inside the box in the 30th minute, handing a spot-kick to the visitors. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up for the penalty duties, and made no errors, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner. However, the midfielder was not going to settle for only that in Kolkata.

At the brink of the half-time whistle, Diego Mauricio cut into the left side of the Mariners’ box, showing some quick footwork before squaring up a pass for an onrushing Jahouh. The former Mumbai City FC star struck it into the back of the net with his first touch, before embarking on a jubilant celebration. A first-half brace for someone who averaged an ISL goal every 1665.5 minutes before this.

He was taken off for Lenny Rodrigues in the 57th minute as Sergio Lobera perhaps looked to safeguard the two-goal lead. Regardless, he capped off his game after winning six tackles, the outright most by any player with a 100% success rate in a single game of ISL 2023-24.

The Mariners soon struck back. Kiyan Nassiri showed quick awareness to set up a goal with a short pass for Armando Sadiku in the 59th minute. The Albanian timed his run perfectly to score halve Odisha’s lead.

However, for a long period, it appeared that it would end up being only a consolation strike and nothing else, until Hector Yuste found Sadiku at the centre of the box with a precise delivery that was shot past Amrinder Singh for the all-important equaliser.

Sadiku’s brace did not merely salvage a point for the Mariners. With 15 of them from their first five games, they have gotten off to a fantastic start irrespective of what would have been the outcome of this game. But the striker and his invaluable efforts ensured that their confidence did not take a hit.