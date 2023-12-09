WPL 2024 auction: Bidding for 165 domestic and international players to get underway soon
Live updates from the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai
WPL 2024 Auction: Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is unsold! AGAIN. That is surprise.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian pacer Meghna Singh is bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 30 Lakh.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore. The highest bid so far. Can anyone top this?
WPL 2024 Auction: Georgia Wareham gets sold for a base price of INR 40 Lakh to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
WPL 2024 Auction: No takers for Priya Punia.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australia’s Naomi Stalenberg goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian batter Punam Raut also goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy also goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: Indian batter Mona Meshram goes unsold.
WPL 2024 Auction: England batter Danielle Wyatt is bought by UP Warriorz for her base price at INR 30 Lakhs.
WPL 2024 Auction: Australian all-rounder Phoebe Litchfield is bought by Gujarat Giants for INR 1 Crore.
WPL 2024 Auction: First category to go under the hammer are capped players.
WPL 2024 Auction: According to us, the Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu could be the one who really stars a bidding war. The surprise release of Shabnim Ismail would mean that many teams would be on the lookout for her too.
From Wyatt to Athapaththu, here’s a look at the foreign players who can start a bidding war at the auction
Ahead of the auction, Bangalore coach Luke Williams had this to say: “We’ve spent plenty of time getting organised and feel like we’ve gone through all the different combinations and possibilities. So excited to see what happens.”
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction!
Today is the day when the five teams of the Women’s Premier League – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz – will bid on 165 players from across 14 countries.
Including capped and uncapped players, the teams will have 104 Indian (domestic) players and 61 international players to choose from with a new purse of Rs. 1.5 crores. The purse will also include the money gained from the releases and any remaining money left over from the 2023 auction.
The teams that could be seen raising their paddles for many of the players are Gujarat Giants, who have 13 empty slots in their roster along with Royal Challengers Bangalore who have 10 empty spots.
Finalists UP Warriorz and defending champions Mumbai Indians both have six slots each to fill while Delhi Capitals have only four spots to fill, having retained most of their squad.