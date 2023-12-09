Bengaluru FC on Saturday parted ways with men’s team head coach Simon Grayson following the team’s loss to Mumbai City FC on Friday.

Bengaluru FC are currently ninth in the 12-team Indian Super League with seven points having won just one of their nine matches this season.

Grayson joined Bengaluru ahead of the 2022-23 season and enjoyed a fruitful year leading the team to the finals of the Indian Super League last season and the Super Cup.

In his first tournament with the team, Grayson led Bengaluru to their first-ever Durand Cup title after beating Mumbai City in the final.

However, the Blues endured a poor start to the season where they won just three of their opening 12 matches. Their fortunes turned as they went on an eight-match winning run to qualify for the ISL knockouts earlier this year.

They beat the Kerala Blasters in a contentious play-off match before defeating Mumbai City in the two-legged semi-final.

In the final, Bengaluru led 2-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan going into the final five minutes only for ATKMB to equalise and force the match into penalty shootout. Bengaluru, however, lost 4-3 in the shootout.

In the Super Cup, Bengaluru made it to the final only to lose 2-1 to Odisha FC.

Renedy Singh will take charge of Bengaluru until the club appoints a new head coach.